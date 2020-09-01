Big names to coach at charity match

Joseph Parker

While the player line-up for Pack the Park is still unknown, the coaches have been chosen to take part in the event, which supports the Southland Charity Hospital.

Former All Black coach Sir Graham "Ted" Henry, heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker and former All Black fullback Israel Dagg have all agreed to be part of the event, which will be held at Invercargill’s Rugby Park.

Sir Graham said he was honoured to be part of the game, which will serve as the curtain-raiser before the Southland Stags take on Taranaki in the Mitre 10 Cup.

He said you would be hard-pressed to find anybody in New Zealand whose life had not been affected by cancer in some way.

Blair Vining’s friend Chris Cairns — not the former New Zealand cricketer — will serve as assistant coach to Sir Graham, who will oversee the Blair Vining Invitational XV.

The coaching line-up also includes Parker and former Highlanders and Crusaders star Dagg, who will helm the ITM Invitational XV.

Parker said it took a really special person to have the kind of tenacity Blair Vining had.

“I also felt a bit bad for Matt Watson, our team captain, as he’s a bit on the small side," he said.

"Hopefully, having me on the bench gives him a bit of a confidence boost.

"It might make some of the players in the other team think twice about targeting him too, if they know his water boy can be his bodyguard as well.”

Dagg said it was a privilege and an honour to be involved.

Blair Vining’s widow and charity hospital board member Melissa Vining said it meant so much to the whole charity hospital team that so many people were willing to get on board with Pack the Park, to say thanks to the people of Southland and Otago for their support of its cause.

The Pack the Park game at Rugby Park on October 17 will be followed by a soldout gala dinner, The Aftermatch, at Bill Richardson Transport World.

Rugby Southland has offered free entry to the terraces to those keen to attend.

Tickets to the grandstand are expected to go on sale this week.



