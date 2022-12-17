Big stakes, big day at races for cup meeting

All roads will lead to Ascot Park today as the Invercargill Harness Racing Club hosts the biggest race in its history.

The running of the Invercargill Cup will mark the first time a group 1 race has taken place at the venue.

Organisers said it was just part of a big day at the course.

The cup winner will take home the lion’s share of $100,000, the biggest stake raced for in the Southland region.

Entries for Ladies’ Fashion in the Field are open until the third race and some great prizes are on offer.

Other prizes will be awarded throughout the day.

Even if your horse doesn’t win, there will be labelled buckets around the course, so you and other punters can drop your losing tote tickets into them — with their name and phone number on the back — or you can use the coupon in your race book and drop those into the buckets and organisers will make two draws during the day.

The first draw will be before the fifth race where prizes will be allocated for a lucky draw winner for each runner in that race. Ten winning tickets will get $1000 to bet on the Invercargill Cup. There are also prizes for second and third.

All those tickets get returned to the bucket for a second lucky draw later in the day, along with other losing tickets until race eight.

A name will be drawn from the bucket who will win seven nights’ accommodation at the Peninsular Beachfront Resort in Mooloolaba.

The Beach Road Holiday Park in Invercargill will contribute $1000 to help you get there.

Backing up the cup will be a group three race, the Cox Family David Moss Stakes Trot with a stake of $30,000.

The meeting is a twilight event, ideal to attend even for those who work on a Saturday.

There are 10 races, the first at 4.19pm and the last at 8.49pm, and admission is free.