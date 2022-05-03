Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Blaze which damaged house being treated as suspicious

    A house in Elsie St, Gore, was badly damaged by fire on Sunday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON
    A fire in a Gore house at the weekend is being treated as suspicious.

    Fire services responded to a report of a house fire in Elsie St about 4.50pm on Sunday.

    Two fire appliances from Gore attended and when they arrived found the fire well involved,
    so two appliances were called from Mataura.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said there had been some difficulty in finding the occupier of the house but he was eventually located. No-one was in the house when the fire badly damaged it.

    Fenz staff continued to dampen down hot spots in the house until 8pm.

    A fire investigator was at the house yesterday but he deferred all comment to police.

    Police said yesterday the fire was being treated as suspicious, and inquiries into the circumstances were ongoing.

    There was nothing that would suggest the fire had anything to do with last week’s assault incident in the Mataura area, they said.

    Police released a statement last Friday about an assault in Eastern Southland on Wednesday, which left two men seriously injured.

    Police were notified of the incident after the men presented to Gore Hospital about 6pm.

    The incident was believed to have occurred in the Mataura area earlier that day and involved a group of people known to each other.

    --  Staff Reporter
     

