Bluff cut off due to serious crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-car crash on State Highway 1 near Bluff.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene shortly after 3.45pm following reports of a person trapped inside a vehicle.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokeswoman said crews from Kingswell and Bluff were attending the incident.

A rescue helicopter is on the way to the scene and St John were already in attendance.

An NZTA spokesman said SH1 is closed at the Greenhills overbridge and there is no detour route to Bluff via road.

He urged people to delay their journeys and check the NZTA website for updates.

A reporter at the scene said there was a massive traffic build-up on the highway.