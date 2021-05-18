Bluff infection deemed historical, mariner allowed to disembark

A mariner docked in Bluff has returned a weak positive Covid-19 test. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A mariner aboard a ship in Bluff is allowed to disembark after he returned a negative Covid swab and the Ministry of Health deemed his earlier positive test was a result of a historical infection.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement today the man had been at sea for 25 days. He took a test in order to disembark to receive medical treatment.

Experts have assessed the level of risk to public health as being "negligible".

Further testing was undertaken to confirm the infection was historical.

The MoH said later this afternoon a repeat swab was taken and had returned a negative result.

"The Public Health Unit has therefore categorised this case as historical, and not infectious.

"The mariner will now be permitted to leave the ship to access medical treatment. "

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There is one new case to report in a recent returnee in a managed isolation facility since the ministry’s last update yesterday.

There is also one historical case identified in a recent returnee in managed isolation.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one.

One previously reported case has now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 19.

The total number of confirmed cases is 2297.

Wellington wastewater

Results from the wastewater samples collected from the Wellington region are expected this evening. These new samples were collected following two earlier samples returning weak positive results that are likely due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus.

The Ministry is encouraging anyone with symptoms, especially if they are in the Wellington region, to get tested promptly.

This advice also applies to recent visitors to the Wellington region. Anyone who develops symptoms consistent with Covid-19 should call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or their doctor, or visit a testing station to get a test.