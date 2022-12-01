Board chairman re-elected for fourth term

Raymond Fife has been appointed as Bluff Community Board chairman for the fourth term.

The new board held its inaugural meeting earlier this week and Mr Fife was re-elected unopposed as chairman, while Tami Toppi was elected deputy chairman.

Mr Fife said he felt honoured by the trust of the members and said he was looking forward to the challenges ahead.

That included completing the boat ramp upgrade and progressing with the Bluff master plan.

Three of the five board members were new and he felt inspired, Mr Fife said.

"It is exciting to start a new term ... Our main goal is to make Bluff a place where people want to come and live."