Board to pay tens of thousands in quest for station decision

Mataura Community Board chairman Alan Taylor outside Mataura railway station building. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

The Mataura Community Board will spend more than $30,000 on reports to help determine the future of the town’s former railway station.

In 2019, KiwiRail offered to sell the building to the Gore District Council for $1. One of the sale conditions was the building be moved off its Main St site.

The board has bought land in Nuffield St where the building could be shifted if there is community support to move and restore the Heritage New Zealand category 2 historic place.

At a public meeting last month, the board shared its plans for the building and invited feedback.

Board chairman Alan Taylor told the meeting if there was not enough support to keep the station in the town, there were other parties nearby who would take it.

The board’s decision to commission an architectural concept plan, a feasibility report and a project timeline was made at its meeting on Monday night after considering a report by Gore District Council administration manager Neil Mair.

In the report, Mr Mair outlined the requirements that had to be met before the board could apply for funding from the Lottery Environment and Heritage Fund.

"The total cost likely to just meet the criteria could be in the order of $60,000-70,000," he said.

That was made up of costs that were estimated to be $10,000 for a resource consent, $10,000 for architectural concept plans, $10,000 for the conservation plan, $15,000 for a feasibility report and $5000 to develop a project plan and timeline.

While the council had agreed to cover the resource consent, the board would need to find $40,000.

Even if the heritage fund application was successful, based on the quantity surveyor’s report, the board’s share of the project could be $400,000.

During discussion on the report, Gore district councillor Neville Phillips, of the Mataura ward, said feedback from the public seemed to indicate the community was not committed to being part of the project.

However, if the reports were completed people might have a better understanding of what was involved, Cr Phillips said.

"If people don’t know what it may look like and where it is going to be situated how can they make an informed decision?"

Mr Taylor said the board was in a catch-22; in order to seek funding it had to spend money.

"It just really concerns me that there is so much money demanded ... before you even get your tools out."

There was money in the board’s funds to pay for the reports, Mr Taylor said.

