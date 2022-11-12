Boat collision inquiry ends

An investigation into a boat accident in Riverton which threw a group of rowers from their skiff and left them injured has been completed.

The accident occurred on the Jacobs River Estuary in July between a recreational boat and a rowing skiff with four rowers.

One rower was left with moderate facial injuries and another suffered rib injuries.

The Riverton Coastguard were already on the water and nearby conducting a training exercise when the accident happened which allowed for a timely rescue.

Environment Southland compliance manager Donna Ferguson said a "full and thorough investigation has been carried out".

The recreational boat was issued with a $200 fine after being found to have breached maritime rules and navigation safety bylaws relating to preventing collisions.

"Due to the public interest in this case, we sought additional legal review of the outcome to ensure its robustness."

The harbourmaster was supporting the Riverton Rowing Club as it took steps to improve its health and safety practices.

"This was an accident that impacted all of those involved, not least of all the young victim who suffered serious injuries and faces a long recovery," Ms Ferguson said.