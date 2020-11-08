Body found in search for missing whitebaiter

The body of a man has been discovered in the Waikawa River in the Catlins.

Police issued a statement saying the man was first reported missing by a member of the public Friday, November 6.

A spokeswoman said the man's body was located close to Gourley Rd, near the Waikawa River.

"It is believed that the man had been whitebaiting in the area".

Police have thanked the Tokonui-based Land Search and Rescue group for their assistance in the operation.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.