Sunday, 8 November 2020

Breaking News 5.08 pm

Body found in search for missing whitebaiter

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    The body of a man has been discovered in the Waikawa River in the Catlins. 

    Police issued a statement saying the man was first reported missing by a member of the public Friday, November 6. 

    A spokeswoman said the man's body was located close to Gourley Rd, near the Waikawa River. 

    "It is believed that the man had been whitebaiting in the area". 

    Police have thanked the Tokonui-based Land Search and Rescue group for their assistance in the operation. 

    The death has been referred to the Coroner. 

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter