Bog and burning ash pits challenge firefighters battling Southland blaze

Boggy and uneven ground is proving to be a challenge for firefighters attacking the Awarua scrub fire which started late on Saturday afternoon Department of Conservation wetlands.

Eight fire crews and nine helicopters had now joined the battle against the blaze which has consumed more than 1000 hectares of Manuka bush at the head of Awarua Bay Road next to Waituna Lagoon.

About 30 ground staff from Dunedin, Stewart Island and Invercargill Department of Conservation as well as volunteer brigades from Glenorchy, Waikawa, Hedgehope and Drummond were and

staff from Heslop Forest Contracting were on the scene.

Incident Controller Mark Marwhinney said ash pits, where the fire had burnt underground, were also making it difficult for firefighters to traverse the peat bog.

A low water table from the drought had allowed the fire to burn deep into the peat which made it more a lot more difficult to extinguish.

Firefighters are battling a 1000ha scrub blaze on Department of Conservation land at Awarua Bay near Bluff which started over the weekend. PHOTO: FENZ

They were also having to adjust to tidal influences in the area. On Sunday morning, helicopters were able to recharge monsoon buckets from Muddy Creek only a few hundred meters from the fire front.

Mr Marwhinney was encouraged the fire had not grown significantly overnight. Winds had temporarily died back from the 65kmh winds crews were coping with on Sunday. But wind gusts up to 83kmh were forecast later on Monday.

"Crews established a fire break yesterday to manage this wind change and prevent the fire spreading further," he said.

Ground crews would be pulled of the fire-front if the wind increased creating a risk of the fire flaring or suddenly changing direction.

It was expected people would be on site for the next two weeks to fully extinguished the deep-seated fire.

It was hoped the investigation into how the fire started would be complete by Monday afternoon, she said.

Awarua Bay Road has been closed to the public and people have been asked to stay away from the area.