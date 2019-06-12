Bride-to-be reunited with stolen wedding rings

The bride-to-be was reunited with her rings after police posted on social media. Photo: Police

A Southland bride-to-be has been reunited with her thought to be long lost wedding ring set after it was stolen last year.

Police said on social media the rings were taken from the bride-to-be's Invercargill home last year.

The wedding bands were found in a driveway across town – one was found in December and the other in January – in the exact same location, and both handed into the station.

After a number of enquiries, and a post on Southern District Police social media yesterday, police found the delighted owner.

"There was a voice mail from the owner yesterday and all the relevant enquiries to prove ownership were satisfied."

"The couple can now get married with the right rings."