Bridge case fighting fund dead line tight

The Waimea Plans Landscape Preservation Society is appealing the April decision of independent commissioners Dean Chrystal, of Christchurch, Reginald Proffit, of Gisborne, and Bonnie Mager, of Invercargill, who granted the Gore District Council consent to build a cable stay bridge across the Mataura River at Gore.
The bridge will not only allow pedestrian and cycle access across the river but also will provide a water pipe crossing.
Society president David Gray said Judge Prudence Stevens QC gave the group until August 13 to raise the funds.
"Our estimate of cost from our legal people is between $75,000 and 100,000," Mr Gray said.
It would apply to the Environmental Legal Assistance fund.
"They have a complete discretion and may not fund us anything."
The group also had a Give-a-little page which had raised $1300 in the fortnight since it was created.
"It really is a question of us coming up with the money to fund it and I suppose it’s a matter of whether the community agrees with us and that we take steps to stop this happening."
If the appeal went ahead it would likely happen in October, he said.