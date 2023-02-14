Bridges among recommended water transport options

The Mataura River from Wyndham Bridge. PHOTO: MIKE WEDDELL

Building a bridge to carry water over the Mataura River between the East Gore water treatment station and residents’ houses is back up for discussion.

Last year, the Waimea Plains Landscape Preservation Society successfully appealed to the Environment Court to stop the building of a cable stay bridge to carry the pipes, pedestrians and cyclists over the river.

But bridges are two of the three options recommended in a report which will be tabled at the Gore District Council meeting today by council Three Waters asset manager Matt Bayliss.

In November, the Beca strategic options assessment report was commissioned to explore the options for transporting the water across the river.

Mr Bayliss said the Beca report identified 13 possible options to transport the water, but ranked the options according to the advantages and disadvantages of each.

The three highest-ranked options were a multi-span bridge at Surrey St, under bore/no bridge and a multi-span bridge at Rock St.

Given how interested the public was in how the water would be piped across the river, it was important to engage with the community about the best course of action, he said.

"For this reason, it is recommended consideration of the necessary community engagement be at the forefront of the council’s decision regarding the next steps to be taken for this project," he said.

There were four possible ways ahead for the councillors regarding community engagement, Mr Bayliss said.

More community consultation, community engagement about all 13 options, engage with the community on a select number of options or engage with the community on the highest scoring options.

He recommended the last option, Mr Bayliss said.

"Option four will ensure the council can get clear guidance from the community on the preferred direction for this project, while not committing to an exact location at this stage.

