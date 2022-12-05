Cake wins for ninth time

There is nothing nutty about Janice Bulling’s fruit cake.

The Mimihau woman has won first prize with her fruit cake nine out of the last 12 years at the Wyndham A&P Show.

Mrs Bulling said the cake was the one she made for Christmas.

"I just make sure I’ve got my Christmas cake made ahead so I can bring it to the show."

Most years, the cake won the dark fruit cake section but this year the judge moved it into the light fruit competition.

Usually she kept half of the cake she entered in the show and sold the other half.

Mimihau woman Janice Bulling holds her winning fruit cake. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

However, this year the person who bought the cake wanted a whole one.

There was nothing special about the recipe, but the cake was cooked at a low temperature for about seven hours.

"Got to be home all day to cook it."

She topped the cake with almond icing and then spread brandy butter icing on it.

A&P society president Mike Henderson said there were 1100 entries in the sheep, cattle and horse classes.

"Entries were up this year from what I understand, which is pleasing."

The day had gone well after last year’s event was cancelled because of Covid-19.

