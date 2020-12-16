Call for urgent fixes from Southland District Council

An Audit NZ report has highlighted two Southland District Council processes requiring urgent improvements.

The report presented at the council’s finance and assurance committee meeting yesterday recommended it resolve how it reports complaints and highlighted its 3 waters asset register was not up to date.

Both were categorised as an urgent priority.

It identified the council’s after-hours call provider, Palmerston North Call Centre [PNCC], was recording water, sewerage and stormwater complaints inaccurately.

The report said the council had been working with PNCC to improve its processes.

Audit NZ recommended the council recruit staff for two out of four roles which were yet to be filled.