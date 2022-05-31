Campaign pressures councils

The three waters the government wants all district councils to vote on concerns Storm Water, Waste Water and Fresh Water. PHOTO MONTAGE: JOHN COSGROVE

Groundswell NZ is launching a campaign to demand councils oppose the Government’s Three Waters project and withdraw from Local Government New Zealand, Groundswell NZ Three Waters spokesman Lee Smith says.

"Groundswell NZ is launching a campaign to hold councils across New Zealand accountable on their Three Waters position and demanding they hold a local referendum before supporting Three Waters," Mr Smith said.

"While the Government is forcing Three Waters through, councils still have a duty to their ratepayers to stand up for their views and interests. Too many councils have been ambivalent towards Three Waters, and some even support it, despite widespread opposition from the locals they represent.

"Groundswell NZ’s consistent position has been that no ratepayer assets should change hands without a clear local and democratic mandate from residents in binding referenda."

He said every council must either publicly oppose Three Waters and do all it can to stop it, or else hold a local referendum.

"We are holding public events across the country, starting in Southland and Otago, and will be delivering signatures from locals to their council, demanding action opposing Three Waters."

"Groundswell NZ is also calling for every council to withdraw from LGNZ, as Timaru District Council has done."

Public meetings have been timetabled to start next week throughout the southern region, Mr Smith said.

Public meetings



Alexandra: June 6, 7.30pm, Alexandra Community Centre

Wanaka: June 7, 7.30pm, Upper Clutha Clubrooms

Gore: June 8, 1pm, Gore Town & Country Club

Balclutha: June 8, 7pm, South Otago Town & Country Club

Invercargill: June 9, 7pm, Invercargill Working Men’s Club

-- Staff Reporter