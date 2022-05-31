Campaign pressures councils

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
"Groundswell NZ is launching a campaign to hold councils across New Zealand accountable on their Three Waters position and demanding they hold a local referendum before supporting Three Waters," Mr Smith said.
"While the Government is forcing Three Waters through, councils still have a duty to their ratepayers to stand up for their views and interests. Too many councils have been ambivalent towards Three Waters, and some even support it, despite widespread opposition from the locals they represent.
"Groundswell NZ’s consistent position has been that no ratepayer assets should change hands without a clear local and democratic mandate from residents in binding referenda."
He said every council must either publicly oppose Three Waters and do all it can to stop it, or else hold a local referendum.
"We are holding public events across the country, starting in Southland and Otago, and will be delivering signatures from locals to their council, demanding action opposing Three Waters."
"Groundswell NZ is also calling for every council to withdraw from LGNZ, as Timaru District Council has done."
Public meetings have been timetabled to start next week throughout the southern region, Mr Smith said.
Public meetings
Alexandra: June 6, 7.30pm, Alexandra Community Centre
Wanaka: June 7, 7.30pm, Upper Clutha Clubrooms
Gore: June 8, 1pm, Gore Town & Country Club
Balclutha: June 8, 7pm, South Otago Town & Country Club
Invercargill: June 9, 7pm, Invercargill Working Men’s Club
-- Staff Reporter