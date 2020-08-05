Car hits parked vehicle in Bluff

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to a crash in Bluff this evening.
A police spokeswoman said it was alerted after a car crashed into a parked vehicle in Gore St, Bluff about 8.03pm.
The number of occupants and their injury status was not yet known, she said.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from the Bluff Volunteer Fire Brigade and a third from Kingswell Fire Station were responding.
No further information was available.