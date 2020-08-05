Car hits parked vehicle in Bluff

Emergency services were called to a crash in Bluff this evening.

A police spokeswoman said it was alerted after a car crashed into a parked vehicle in Gore St, Bluff about 8.03pm.

The number of occupants and their injury status was not yet known, she said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from the Bluff Volunteer Fire Brigade and a third from Kingswell Fire Station were responding.

No further information was available.