Car hits parked vehicle in Bluff

    Emergency services were called to a crash in Bluff this evening.

    A police spokeswoman said it was alerted after a car crashed into a parked vehicle in Gore St, Bluff about 8.03pm.

    The number of occupants and their injury status was not yet known, she said. 

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from the Bluff Volunteer Fire Brigade and a third from Kingswell Fire Station were responding.

    No further information was available.

