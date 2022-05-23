Cars taken off road, impounded after police street operation

Photo: Getty Images

An operation targeting street racers in Invercargill has led to charges for four people, 21 cars being ordered of the road and three being impounded.

The police operation targeting anti-social driving behavious and unsafe modified vehicles.

Southland Area road policing manager acting Senior Sergeant Geoff Sutherland said there had been a noticeable increase in the number of young drivers with modified vehicles engaging in anti-social and dangerous driving behaviours.

“The public were clearly getting sick and tired of cars racing around."

Over May 13-14, 13 Police staff and four vehicle inspectors in Invercargill stopped 111 vehicles, had 40 inspected, and found that 29 were non-compliant. Twenty-one of those vehicles were ordered off the road. Ninety-four infringement notices were also issued.

Altered seat belts, modified, and damaged vehicle suspension, were just some of the numerous vehicle faults detected.

“And while we were also extremely disappointed there were so many non-compliant vehicles on our roads, we’re thrilled with these results – taking dangerous vehicles off our roads makes everyone safe.”

During one inspection, Police staff located illicit drugs, along with a significant quantity of cash, police said.

As a result a 20-year-old man has been charged with possession of cannabis for supply, and charges relating to other illicit substances are likely. He was due to make his first appearance in Invercargill District Court last week.

A 35-year-old man was arrested after Police stopped him due to his manner of driving. He was charged with resisting arrest and refusing an officer’s request to give blood. He was also due to make his first appearance in Invercargill District Court last week.

A 31-year-old man has been summonsed for driving with excess breath alcohol and driving contrary to the terms of a zero alcohol licence after being stopped on Dee Street on Saturday evening. He is due to appear in court tomorrow.

Two vehicles were also seen racing each other on North Rd, detected travelling at excess speed. Both vehicles were impounded, and the drivers will be facing prosecution.

Further arrests are expected as police continue to investigate some of the vehicles and drivers seen on the roads during the operation.