Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Charges laid over fatal crash

    Charges have been laid against two people nearly six months after the crash which killed Thalia Jayden Newport (20) and injured eight others in Winton.

    Two 21-year-old men are due to appear in Invercargill District Court on Thursday after the van they were in crashed and rolled along State Highway 6, near Gap Road West, about 4.45am on Sunday, February 16.

    One man has been charged with endangering life by criminal nuisance, while the other has been charged with one count of careless driving causing death, and seven charges of careless driving causing injury.

    In February, police said eight other passengers suffered injuries ranging from moderate to severe.

