Clap revisits old scene to improve tag

The Otago Daily Times published an article last week detailing the rise of Clap’s artwork throughout the city, though the occupants of one building used as a canvas were none too pleased with a rudimentary signature.
A week on, the artist has returned to the Salvation Army’s Yarrow St store with a fresh piece to cover up the previous tag.
Salvation Army area manager Jade Taylor said it was really cool to see that the graffiti had been "fixed."
"I was pleasantly surprised this morning when I pulled up ... It’s gorgeous."
On a public account on social media, someone claiming to be the artist behind the piece posted an apology note that read: "We are genuinely so sorry for the graffiti, we hope you enjoy your new art — Clap."
The Salvation Army and ODT were both tagged in the post.
Mrs Taylor said she hoped the piece would remain up.
"I’ve noticed what he has done. It’s not actually tagged on to the building - it’s like on paper so you can remove it, so that’s pretty cool."