Clap revisits old scene to improve tag

Expressing remorse for a rudimentary tag on the Salvation Army Yarrow St Family Store, a street artist has returned to the scene of the crime with a new artwork, which Salvation Army area manager Jade Taylor said was an improvement. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

The street artist (or vandal, in the eyes of the law) known as Clap, once hailed as "the Banksy of Invercargill", appears to have seen the error in their ways and returned to a Southland charity store with an improved piece of artwork.

The Otago Daily Times published an article last week detailing the rise of Clap’s artwork throughout the city, though the occupants of one building used as a canvas were none too pleased with a rudimentary signature.

A week on, the artist has returned to the Salvation Army’s Yarrow St store with a fresh piece to cover up the previous tag.

Salvation Army area manager Jade Taylor said it was really cool to see that the graffiti had been "fixed."

"I was pleasantly surprised this morning when I pulled up ... It’s gorgeous."

On a public account on social media, someone claiming to be the artist behind the piece posted an apology note that read: "We are genuinely so sorry for the graffiti, we hope you enjoy your new art — Clap."

The Salvation Army and ODT were both tagged in the post.

Mrs Taylor said she hoped the piece would remain up.

"I’ve noticed what he has done. It’s not actually tagged on to the building - it’s like on paper so you can remove it, so that’s pretty cool."