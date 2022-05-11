Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Clark as ratepayer advocate

    In a unusual moment for Invercargill City Council, the deputy mayor ditched his civic duties in order to address councillors on behalf of a ratepayers group on its draft annual plan.

    Cr Nobby Clark made his submission on behalf of the Invercargill Ratepayer Advocacy Group, seeking a commitment from the council that rates would not increase above the 4% forecast in the long-term plan.

    While many submissions on the annual plan were regarding the Te Unua Museum, Cr Clark said the group only wanted to state support for the need to display tuatara and retaining its pyramid.

    ‘‘Our main concern is the proposed rate increase of 7.7%.’’

    The council has been consulting on a rate increase of 7.78% increase as part of the 2022-2023 draft annual plan, which will be deliberated on May 17.

    He said the ratepayer group found no evidence of the council reviewing costs structure, looking for other revenue, cutting expenditure, delaying projects, or using available reserves.

    ‘‘Ratepayers are fed up with rate increases that seem to occur as the first option in this exercise without acknowledging that council has looked at alternative options that are available to them.’’

    - By Ben Tomsett

