Clark to stay deputy mayor after rescinding resignation

Nobby Clark. File photo: Luisa Girao

Nobby Clark will continue as deputy mayor of Invercargill after withdrawing his resignation following conversations with Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt.

Cr Clark announced his resignation last week saying he believed stepping down would allow him to better advocate on behalf of ratepayers for important issues facing the council.

“I struggled to juggle the deputy mayor role, which is a position of prominence or leadership, with my views - sometimes, in a minority position around council’s table.

“I struggle to do that leadership role when I have some issues advocating for ratepayers. I want to be free to focus on that for the next six months before the election.”

However, in a statement sent to media today Sir Tim said Cr Clark had withdrawn his resignation after he asked him to "take some time to re-evaluate his notice".

"This, on the basis that we have shared concerns regarding council actions over the next few months which will need to be driven by experience and not by people who are new to leadership positions.

"We agree that there are several key issues which require particular focus, the successful conclusion of the Southland Disability Enterprises contract, the final museum project development and the best rates solution for ratepayers.

"Nobby and I want the issues to be the focus for the final 6 months of this term, not the political aspirations of certain Councillors."

Cr Clark said the pressure from some of his colleagues had led him to make the decision of resigning.

‘‘Initially I was subject to a bit of pressure from some of my colleagues who were unhappy with the position I was taking on some issues.

‘‘They believed it was not compatible for the deputy mayor role so I felt in good faith that I should step down to advocate for the things which worried me.’’

However, he was pleased Sir Tim had asked him to reconsider his decision.

‘‘He said that every elected member should advocate for what they believe the community wants and the [deputy mayor] position shouldn’t be subject to it.’’