Clothing, vehicle seized in Invercargill search

Photo: ODT files

Police have searched two properties as they continue to investigate a serious assault in Invercargill.

Southland Area Investigation Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said property, including clothing, was seized today during searches in Mavora Place and Mavora Cres in Invercargill.

A man remains in hospital in a stable condition after an attack in John St on October 10.

No arrests have yet been made in relation to the assault and the items will be forensically examined, Det Snr Sgt Baird said.

Meanwhile, a vehicle linked to firearms incidents in the city in Centre St on January 31 and Elizabeth St on June 3, was found at one of the properties and seized, he said.

"The search warrants and investigations are part of an ongoing national focus on gang activity and a commitment that gang members will be held to account."