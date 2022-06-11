Cold day without power after car crashes into pole

Residents of Otatara, in Invercargill, woke up without power this morning after a car crashed into a pole.

A police spokesman said they were notified of a single-vehicle crash in Otatara Road at 7.11am.

There was no report of injuries, he said.

According to PowerNet, all properties in the Otatara, Oreti Beach and Sandy Point area were affected by the power outage. It was expected to be restored by 1.30pm.