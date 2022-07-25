Colombian Independence Day celebrated

Aotearoa Latin American Community social worker Sergio Opazo and event organiser Andrea Murrell attend Invercargill’s Colombian Independence Day celebrations on Saturday. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

Invercargill's Colombian Independence Day celebrations on Saturday afternoon drew an impressive turnout of people from near and far.

Togetherness, pride and the heritage, customs and culture of Colombian society and broader society were the key themes of the event, organised by the MAR Colombia Charity Trust and the Southland Multicultural Trust.

Colombian entertainment, including music, provided by many of Southland’s Colombian residents was on show in the near-full Hansen Hall at the Southern Institute of Technology.

Shamshad Akhdar has been living in Invercargill for nine years after moving from Pakistan and said the celebrations brought together diverse groups of people to form cultural connections.

"It is good to be in a country like New Zealand and be able to still get connected to your values.

"I think it’s a very good thing to come together and celebrate, although it’s not like we’re in our own countries and independently celebrating — just like everyone is together and you’re celebrating the diversity. It’s good to have such occasions."

Aotearoa Latin American Community social worker Sergio Opazo, of Chile, said many of the people attending the celebrations were Colombian refugees who had settled in Invercargill.

-- BenTomsett