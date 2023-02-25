Committee pleads for cohesiveness

Image: MetService/supplied

The power and fury of Cyclone Gabrielle was the wake-up call needed for those in the South, an Environment Southland (ES) meeting heard this week.

Following an annual meeting, representatives of the Oreti catchment liaison committee addressed ES councillors about the urgency for cohesiveness regarding the catchment in light of the North Island flooding.

Oreti committee co-chairmen David Rose and Dave Marshall addressed the council regional committee services meeting.

Reading from his chairman’s report, Mr Rose said many examples had been seen of the sheer devastation Mother Nature could unleash on the North Island catchment environments.

"The scenes are hard to believe, but the wake-up call for us all is how could we rebuild our lives and recover?" he said.

"New ways must be found to stretch our precious ratepayer funds to lessen bureaucratic processes."

A gravel extraction trial at Oporo had still not happened a year on from when it was announced, he said.

"If our trial at Oporo works, we will have alleviated an overtopping issue and used a commercial solution to make our ratepayer dollar go further ... the glacial pace of progress is not acceptable."

It was highlighted at Tuesday’s liaison committee meeting it was important for face-to-face meetings on these issues, and that it was important for councillors to add perspective to reports by visiting areas of the catchment, Mr Rose said.

"There’s quite a few issues. Up at Mossburn, there’s a huge buildup of gravel — there’s a bridge there, there’s a chance it could go around the bridge ... we’ve written to [Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency] but haven’t had a reply, but then we haven’t been talking to district council as well — and surely everybody’s worried about a bridge. You can see what’s happened further north."

Mr Marshall said the reason for the pair to address council again was that panic had accumulated through frustration.

"We shouldn’t have to get to this point to be under this sort of pressure to try and get things moving.

"We need a working committee that involves councillors, Fish and Game, [Department of Conservation] ... That’s going to be the easiest way forward for some of the challenges that we’re going to see, especially on the Oreti and the Mataura."