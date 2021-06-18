'Common cold' could be behind symptoms among Stewart Island residents

Stewart Island. Photo: ODT files

The child who returned a weak positive for Covid-19 on Stewart Island has tested positive for a virus behind the common cold, which could explain the cold and flu symptoms reported in the community.

The Ministry of Health said in its 1pm update Southern DHB public health staff were continuing to assess test results after a child with an indeterminate test result for Covid-19 was identified on the island.

It said the child’s swab had tested positive for rhinovirus, which causes the "common cold". If rhinovirus was in the community this could explain the cold and flu type symptoms reported in the community.

The testing centre established on Stewart Island yesterday resulted in 93 swabs being collected which would be processed over the next two days.

"We expect the first of these results to be available later this afternoon and if negative will give a high degree of assurance that Covid-19 is not circulating in the community.

"This will also enable a decision about the next steps for residents."

"We'd like to thank everyone who has taken the opportunity to get tested, and to stay home when requested while the investigation is ongoing. "

The Ministry earlier said contacts of a possible Covid-19 case on Stewart Island have so far tested negative.

Meanwhile there are no new cases in the community and only one in managed isolation.

Testing results had now been returned following the three bubble breaches in a managed isolation facility, which were reported by managed isolation and quarantine staff.

The breaches involved 12 people at the Crowne Plaza Auckland on Sunday evening.

Health authorities in Auckland had tested all 12 people and all 12 results have come back negative.

The Stewart Island case was revealed by the ministry yesterday and whether it was a historical case or a false positive test result is being investigated.

As a precaution, the Rakiura Rugrats early childhood centre has been closed for the rest of the week.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said yesterday the case was a child and it was likely the result was a false positive

"Serology testing of the adult household contacts of the person on Stewart Island/Rakiura has been completed and the results have come back negative," the ministry said today.

A further Stewart Island update will be included in the ministry's 1pm statement today.