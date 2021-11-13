Company fined $25K, boat forfeited, for illegal fishing

A Southland fishing company and its boat skipper have been fined almost $25,000 after being caught fishing illegally in protected zones.

Jacob Fishing Ltd and its fishing vessel skipper Phillip James Turner (46) were sentenced in the Invercargill District Court yesterday on charges brought by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Both were charged for set-netting in marine protected areas, removing fins from sharks and discarding the bodies at sea.

The company and the skipper were fined $18,000 and $6750, respectively.

In addition to the fines, the fishing vessel Jacob, valued at $221,000, was forfeited to the Crown along with six set nets.

The fisheries offending occurred through the months of October, November and December 2019. It was detected through analysis of electronic reporting, along with the work of fishery officers who boarded Jacob and reviewed the vessel’s electronic data.

In October, the company conducted set-netting at Howells Point, Riverton and Pahia within the prohibited four nautical mile zone.

Nets were also set in parts of the Fiordland Marine Area, including Taumoana (Five Fingers Peninsula) Marine Reserve and Dusky Sound.

At Chalky and Preservation Inlets in Fiordland, where the length of commercial set nets is limited to 1000m, the crew set 3000m of net around the fiord entrances in October and November.

Then in December nets were set inside the four nautical mile zone off Colac Bay near Riverton.

Despite earlier warnings and advice from the MPI, nets were set off Howells Point, Riverton in March last year — again inside the four nautical mile zone.

The MPI also received information from the public that in June last year, the crew removed the fins of at least 10 school sharks in Dusky Sound and discarded the bodies in the sound, after pulling in set nets from the Fiordland coast.

The estimated value of the sold catch was nearly $50,000.

MPI regional fisheries compliance manager Garreth Jay said the penalties should send a strong message to all commercial fishers.

They needed to know exactly where they are setting their fishing gear, he said in a statement.

“Both Jacob Fishing Ltd and the vessel skipper Phillip Turner showed a significant degree of carelessness by fishing inside these areas. We take these rules very seriously and when we find evidence of this type of offending, MPI will hold fishers to account.”