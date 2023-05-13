Contact Energy planning windfarm

Photo: ODT files

Contact Energy is planning a wind farm near Wyndham, which could generate enough power to supply every household in the South.

The company is holding a couple of community open days later this month but is still in the early planning stages of the project.

Contact Energy head of wind and solar Matthew Cleland said Contact Energy was committed to building a better New Zealand by leading the country’s decarbonisation.

"In 10 years, we have increased our renewable energy portfolio from 60% to almost 90%.

"We want to add more renewable options to our portfolio — including wind and solar projects that will help reduce the need for fossil fuels," he said.

"We have several renewable electricity projects in our pipeline and we are looking at a number of sites for future wind farms around Aotearoa New Zealand."

He said the Southland proposal was the company’s priority wind project.

Early concepts estimated the farm could have about 50 wind turbines. As it was very early in the planning stages, the company could not say exactly where the wind farm would be located.

But a notice advertising the community information sessions said the first site the company was looking at was on elevated land east of Wyndham.

It could generate up to 300MW, which is enough electricity to power to up to 150,000 homes — a big contribution to the energy supply in the South.

Contact Energy had started engagement with local communities and mana whenua.

"We value strong and meaningful relationships in the communities where we operate — this is vitally important to us," Mr Cleland said.

Contact could not give a cost or a timeline as the project was still in its infancy.

Southland province has attracted plenty of prospective wind farms in the past few years. Mercury Energy is building a wind farm at Kaiwera Downs, near Mataura, and construction has reached the halfway mark.

Other projects have been earmarked for Blackmount at Jericho Station, south of Manapouri, and an offshore wind farm, at a site not yet decided.

The community sessions are set for May 24-25 at the Wyndham Memorial Hall.