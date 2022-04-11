Cost of fighting Awarua fire rises, cause still to be determined

Fire has damaged the Awarua wetlands in Southland. Photo: Southland Fire and Emergency Facebook

The cost of fighting the Awarua Wetlands fire had already reached $800,000 and will increase as ground crews and two helicopters continue to dampen down hotspots at the scene on Monday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand incident controller Julian Tohiariki says.

Minister of Conservation Kiritapu Allan visited the site today to thank and commend the front line fire fire-fighting crews for managing to contain the fire which quickly consumed more than 1300 hectares of the Awarua Wetlands conservation area.

She was surprised at the amount of damage which occurred at a second fire site closer to Tiwai Point where a car had been set on alight.

“It’s [the region] is so vulnerable at the moment because it is so dry.

“Had the wind changed it could’ve woofed through another couple of thousand hectares of wetlands."

Mr Tohiariki said the combination of the car fire, dry conditions and high winds could have been catastrophic for the area, if it wasn’t for the quick response from the nearby fire crews.

“Not only did we have the devastating fire we are dealing with now… we were just about on the verge yesterday of a car fire doubling the size of the fire we have here, in just a few hours.”

“Luckily the responding crews from Kingswell, Invercargill and Tiwai managed to stop that straight away, otherwise the message today would’ve been a whole different story with the minister arriving.”

Ms Allan said an ignition point at the head of Awarua Road had been identified and cordoned off while the investigation was still underway, but how the fire started had yet to be determined.

