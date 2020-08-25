Council to appoint independent party after DIA request

Invercargill City Council. Photo: File

The embattled Invercargill City Council will appoint Bruce Robertson as an independent governance expert following a request from the Department of Internal Affairs.

The council held a public excluded meeting today to discuss a letter from the DIA to Mayor Tim Shadbolt and ICC chief executive Clare Hadley.

Internal Affairs ministerial advice, monitoring and operations director Anita Balakrishnan had written to the pair raising concerns about "media articles and correspondence received by us and the Minister of Local Government regarding significant conflict among elected representatives and the chief executive at Invercargill City Council".

In a media statement following the meeting, interim team leader - communication services for ICC Hannah McLeod confirmed the report from the department was received and that council would "determine to proactively address the issues by coming up with a plan as requested by the DIA."

She also confirmed that council requested the chief executive and council leadership group, with guidance from Mr Robertson, outline a draft plan for consideration at an extraordinary council meeting on Thursday, August 27 at 3pm.

A final plan would then be considered in a public meeting on September 3.

Earlier, Ms Balakrishnan confirmed the DIA was working with the council to support it to resolve "significant conflict among elected representatives".

The department raised its concerns in a letter, following recent media coverage of the council’s activities.

In July, councillors questioned whether Mayor Tim Shadbolt was able to effectively carry out his duties.

Earlier this month, deputy mayor Toni Biddle said she was "blindsided" by a code of conduct complaint laid against her by ICC chief executive Clare Hadley.

Ms Biddle said she found out about the complaint from the media.

Sir Tim said any opportunity to strengthen the work being done by the ICC was welcomed by all elected members.