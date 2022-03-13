Council 'disappointed' as Gore bridge consents declined

A n artist's impression of the proposed cable-stay bridge over the Mataura River in Gore from the east bank looking northwest. Image: Supplied

The Environment Court has overturned the granting of a resource consent to build a cable stay bridge over the Mataura River.

In April 2021 independent commissioners Dean Chrystal of Christchurch, Reginald Proffit of Gisborne and Bonnie Mager of Invercargill granted the resource consent to the Gore District Council.

However, under a Resource Management Act provision, the Waimea Landscape Preservation Society appealed the decision and the court considered the matter in October.

Environment Court Judge Prudence Steven QC released the decision on Friday.

It was planned the $3.7 million bridge would connect the intersection of Church and Huron Sts on the river's east bank and Surrey St on the west and carry water pipes which would link up with the East Gore water plant.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency funding of $2.1 million had been secured towards the cost of the bridge which would be used by pedestrians and cyclists.

In her decision Judge Steven said there were a number of unresolved issues that had come up in both the commissioners’ hearing and the court hearing.

One of these was how well alternative sites had been assessed given consultant landscape architect Michael Pentecost had identified “significant visual effects” of the proposed bridge.

Under the RMA there is a requirement to consider alternative locations when “significant visual effects” are identified.

“The lack of evidence as to the council’s consideration of alternative sites is highly problematic.”

She declined to accept the benefits of the bridge would outweigh the negative effects on residents who lived nearby as the commissioners had done, she said.

The council also provided little evidence of the transport and recreation benefits of the proposed bridge, Judge Steven said.

Society chairman David Gray said members were delighted with the decision.

“Everyone’s over the moon.”

Gore Mayor Tracy Hicks said the council was “disappointed”.

“We need to take some time to consider the decision and consult with our legal advisers as well as our partner Waka Kotahi before we make any decision.”

sandy.eggleston@odt.co.nz