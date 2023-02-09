Council staff seek footpath budget increase

Southland District Council has been presented with yet another budget blowout.

This time staff were seeking approval at a council meeting yesterday to cover a 144% cost increase for Stewart Island’s Dundee St footpath construction.

The council originally included the work and approved the construction budget of $82,320 and $70,000 for the Golden Bay and Dundee St footpaths in the 2021-2031 long-term plan and then confirmed the amount as part of the 2022/2023 budget.

Council strategic transport manager Hartley Hare said yesterday the footpath construction costs had increased 70% to $140,000 and the Dundee St project 144% to $101,110.

The $171,110 Dundee St project proposed a concrete footpath built along the northwestern side of the street and included some vegetation removal and service relocation.

Stage one of the work on the Golden Bay footpath/walkway, was the first stage of a multi-stage project to construct footpaths and boardwalk structure along Golden Bay Rd from Ayr St to the Golden Bay wharf.

Mr Hare said a final design had yet to be developed because "the geology of the area was very challenging", which was why the route’s survey needed to be completed.

He recommended the Visitor Levy Fund be used to meet the updated project estimates.

The project was not expected to impact rates, the report stated.

The visitor levy would cover the cost of the Golden Bay footpath and a 10-year loan has been secured for the Dundee St project.

Mayor Rob Scott wanted to know what was driving the increases.

Mr Hare said the initial scope only included the Golden Bay geo-technical work but now would include the design phase as well.

Councillor Sarah Greaney queried about what actions were being taken to mitigate the unbudgeted expenditures.

"I do anticipate we are actually going to see a number of these for a similar reason. How will staff start looking forward to drop price increase into the [long-term plan] rather than actually having an increasing number of unbudgeted expenditure reports."

Mr Hare believed the unbudgeted expenditure and increased visitor levy income offset each other.

Projects were faced with either having the costs met if they were to go ahead, or reprioritised, delayed, scrapped altogether or altering the level of service, he said.

The Dundee St project had already been delayed once.

Stewart Island/Rakiura councillor Jon Spraggon was concerned about the "terrific cost increases" from when the initial budget was set almost two years ago.

By Toni McDonald