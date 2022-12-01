Council urged to reassess work priorities

An aerial shot of Invercargill. Photo: Matthew Rosenberg

Instead of pausing or cancelling the second part of a multi-million upgrade on inner-city Invercargill streets, the council should refocus, Invercargill city councillors have been told.

Since last year, council contractors have been working on Esk and Don Sts as part of the first stage of the council’s $28 million streetscape project to develop its CBD streets and footpaths.

The aim of the project is to increase foot traffic and encourage people to stay longer.

Last week, Mayor Nobby Clark indicated he would recommend to the council to pause the second part of the project to avoid a bigger rate increase.

However, during a council meeting earlier this week, city centre governance group chairman John Green made a plea to councillors to reassess the situation before making any final decision and potentially shift the focus to other important areas of the city centre.

Instead of focusing only on Kelvin and Esk Sts — around the council’s civic administration building — the council should also think about Wachner Pl and the new Distinction Hotel, Mr Green said.

While he understood the pressures council was facing because of inflation, the group did not want the continuity and momentum being lost and the good work done with the stage one being "washed away", he said.

"Rather than — let’s just say — kick the stage two for touch for now or to put on hold or defer.

"I think we should keep planning, we should be working and looking to modify ... and coming back with something solid."

Mr Green said it would be important to better connect Wachner Pl and the new hotel to the rest of the CBD and proposed to investigate the issue.

"We think the Distinction needs the support that was given to the Langlands and to the other developments."

Mr Clark said council would need to work hard and review all the projects in an aim to avoid a great increase in rates.

Cr Darren Ludlow raised concerns that deferring the project risked losing momentum and "the amount of effort it takes to get things to start".

Deputy mayor Tom Campbell welcomed the refocusing idea, but suggested it should also be staged with the different components of the project.

The governance group expected to return to council with further updates in March.

