Councillors decide on Stewart Island levy amounts

Stewart Island. Photo: File

Southland District Council has decided Stewart Island visitors would pay a $10 visitor levy from October 2023, which would increase to $15 in October 2025.

Four options were presented to council.

But Cr Darren Frazer threw a curve ball when suggested introducing a sliding scale levy, catching councillors and staff unaware as it had never been presented as an option to by either staff or submitters.

Council research data had revealed the current $5 levy, introduced in 2013, would be insufficient to fund future visitor-related activities.

Any costs not covered by the levy would need to be covered by ratepayers.

Submissions had expressed concern an increased levy may deter visitors to the island. But the majority had favoured an increase to $10.

After discussions it was decided to increase the levy to $10 in October next year and to $15, two years after that.