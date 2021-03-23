Court hears of police contact with accused

Photo: ODT files.

Initially happy to speak to police on the day he went into the Invercargill Police Station, the man accused of murdering Azalia Wilson later decided to exercise his right to silence.

Samuel Samson is accused of the murder of Miss Wilson at the Bavarian Motel in Invercargill on November 17.

The jury trial before Justice Gerald Nation entered its third week in the High Court at Invercargill yesterday.

Detective Mason Middlemass yesterday said that after Samson came to the police station of his own accord, he talked to him about giving his account of what happened.

"Samuel Samson indicated he was happy to speak with me about the incident," Det Middlemass said.

As a result of this, he started to prepare the police DVD recorder for an interview.

Samson then asked if he could speak to a lawyer and his request was granted.

Just before noon on November 19, Samson advised police he wanted to exercise his right to silence.

Samson’s clothing was seized and police advised him they would be taking a DNA sample.

Samson consented to having a medical examination done.

Police charged Samson with murder and when Det Middlemass asked him if he wished to say anything in answer to the charge, Samson replied he wanted to exercise his right to silence.

The medical examination revealed 11 different areas where there were injuries including a bruise on his left shoulder, a scab on his middle finger on his right hand, an abrasion between his middle finger and ring finger on his right hand, a scratch to the palm of his left hand, a scratch on his right and left buttock and a scratch to the inner right thigh.

Yesterday, the defence questioned police about Samson being the only suspect.

Under cross-examination by defence counsel Judith Ablett-Kerr QC, Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy confirmed it was Azalia’s mother who came to the police station to inform them something had happened to her daughter.

"Was it your understanding that the mother was saying the daughter had been killed and she was naming the person who had done it as Samuel Samson?" Ms Ablett-Kerr asked.

"So from that very early point in time as far as the police were concerned, just before 10am in the morning on the 17th of November, the police were advised that the potential suspect or the suspect in this case was Samuel Samson?"

"Yes," Det Sgt Lucy replied.

Detective Leigh Waddell said that before forensic testing and a search were carried out on a Mitsubishi Diamante which was believed to have been used by Samson after the alleged murder, she met and spoke to Detective Chris Lucy.

Ms Ablett-Kerr asked what was discussed.

"We were looking for clothing items — blue pants, blue shirt, screw driver and that’s all I noted in my notebook," Det Waddell said.

"And was the object of the examination to put the suspect, Mr Sampson, in the car?" Ms Ablett-Kerr said.

"That was certainly something we were — that was why we were looking for DNA," Det Waddell said.

Items were found in the car, including two receipts showing purchases made in Dunedin

on November 17 and 18, she said.

There were also three mobile phones and a variety of evidence of different sim cards.

The trial continues today.