Covid case confirmed on Milford Track

A spokesperson for Ultimate Hikes told The New Zealand Herald the staff member became unwell on Saturday and failed a rapid antigen test that night.

They then took a PCR test which has come back negative yesterday.

The staff member was a lodge attendant who was cleaning at Glade House at the time.

Ultimate Hikes is an operator of multi-day guided walks on the Milford and Routeburn tracks. It also offers private lodges for customers while they walk.

"We've been planning since the start of the season, and have protocols in place that we have in conjunction with the Southern District Health Board," the spokesperson said.

"Because of distancing and those protocols, all walking groups and lodge staff are regarded as causal contacts.

"All of those who were there at the time just need to monitor their symptoms and get tested if they have any."

They said future walks will still go ahead and they will contact all those with bookings.

Stuff reports that six of the case's fellow workers are isolating at the lodge, and are being tested daily.

About 100 guided walkers were considered casual contacts.

- By Devon Bolger