Covid contact spurs court rules review

The Department of Justice is reviewing Covid-19 court protocols after a household contact of a positive Covid-19 case appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday.

Invercargill man Tony Stan Allan Webb (24) appeared on seven charges including failing to stop and dangerous driving and was initially called to appear in front of a registrar at 9am.

His counsel Keith Owen advised Webb had been sent away by security staff at the front door for a rapid antigen test (Rat) after he had disclosed his mother had Covid-19.

When asked by the registrar if Webb lived with his mother, his counsel Keith Owen confirmed he did.

Webb was called about 10.45am before community magistrate Simon Heale and came into the courtroom where he pleaded guilty to all seven charges.

Current Ministry of Health guidelines stipulate all household contacts of current Covid-19 cases must self-isolate for seven days from the day the first person in the household receives the positive test.

The household contact is also required to do a Rat on days three and seven of their isolation.

It is not known when Webb’s mother tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ministry of Justice website outlines court participation during Covid-19 traffic light settings. There is no mention of rules around appearances of those who are household contacts.

It says participants in the court must must show a vaccine pass; or provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 (PCR) test taken within 48 hours of attendance; or provide evidence of a negative Rat taken within 24 hours of attendance.

At present, alternative arrangements such as going to a separate room within the court then attending via a virtual meeting room are being made for those who do not have a vaccination pass or who refuse a test.

In response to questions posed by the Otago Daily Times about the matter on Thursday, Ministry of Justice health, safety and security general manager Maeve Neilson said yesterday that in general, people entering court are asked questions about their reason for being at court, their Covid-19 status, if they have symptoms, if they have a valid negative test, and if they live with someone who has Covid-19.

According to the protocols, access will be denied to anyone who is showing signs of illness, or has a body temperature of 38degC or higher, or has had close-contact with a suspected, probable or confirmed case of Covid-19, she said.

"In this instance it did not become clear that the person was a household contact until they were inside the court. At that stage they were sent to get a Rat, which was negative."

The event on Thursday had "given us the opportunity to review our entrance questions," she said.

Court protocols took into account Ministry of Health guidelines, with primary considerations underpinning the protocols being in the interests of justice and the protection of the health and safety of everyone in the court building.

"I acknowledge the importance of safeguarding our court participants and staff, while also ensuring essential court business can continue," she said.

"The Ministry continues to follow public health advice to reduce spread of Covid-19 and to manage any confirmed cases that have come on site."

