Covid uncertainty kills Gore Santa parade

The Gore Santa parade is off but a new event has sprung up to help bring some Christmas cheer.

The continued uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 and events has forced the Gore District Council to make the difficult decision not to hold this year’s Christmas carnival and Santa parade, scheduled for Sunday December 12.

However, all is not lost.

December will see the first Gore District Advent Calender event, with daily activities and prizes, and the Best Dressed Residence and Best Dressed Business competitions