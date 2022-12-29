Crash on beach

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services responded to a crash on Oreti Beach which left one person with serious injuries.
A police spokesman said officers responded to requests for assistance with a crash on the beach near Ferry Rd, Taramoa about 2.25pm on Tuesday.
Police assisted by retrieving the patient with the help of a four-wheel-drive vehicle, the spokesman said.
A St John spokesman said an ambulance and operations manager attended.
One patient was taken to Southland Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition, the spokesman said.