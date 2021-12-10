Crash between quad bike and heavy truck on Southland farm

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services have been called to a crash between a quad bike and a heavy truck on a Southland farm.
A police spokeswoman said it was called to the crash in Crampton Rd, Opio, 8km from Nightcaps, about 10.50am.
The crash happened in a driveway and one person has received moderate injuries.
Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) and St John have been called to the scene
A Fenz spokesperson said it was at the scene and the crash was between a quad bike and a heavy truck.