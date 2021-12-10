Crash between quad bike and heavy truck on Southland farm

Emergency services have been called to a crash between a quad bike and a heavy truck on a Southland farm.

A police spokeswoman said it was called to the crash in Crampton Rd, Opio, 8km from Nightcaps, about 10.50am.

The crash happened in a driveway and one person has received moderate injuries.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) and St John have been called to the scene

A Fenz spokesperson said it was at the scene and the crash was between a quad bike and a heavy truck.