Friday, 10 December 2021

Crash between quad bike and heavy truck on Southland farm

    Emergency services have been called to a crash between a quad bike and a heavy truck on a Southland farm.

    A police spokeswoman said it was called to the crash in Crampton Rd, Opio, 8km from Nightcaps, about 10.50am.

    The crash happened in a driveway and one person has received moderate injuries.

    Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) and St John have been called to the scene

    A Fenz spokesperson said it was at the scene and the crash was between a quad bike and a heavy truck.

     

     

     

     

     

