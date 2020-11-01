Sunday, 1 November 2020

Crash injures three in Southland

    Three people have sustained moderate injuries after a crash on the Lumsden-Dipton highway (SH6) tonight. 

    Police were called to the single vehicle accident about 6.30pm near the settlement of Caroline. 

    The three injured people were transported by St John to Southland Hospital. 

    Police would like to hear form anyone that may have seen the vehicle - a blue Subaru Legacy - in the area before the crash.  

    The highway was briefly reduced to one lane but there were minimal disruptions to traffic. 

