Crews battle blaze on boat in Milford Sound

    Fire crews are battling a blaze on a fishing boat in Milford Sound.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a call shortly after 4am today to the vessel at Fisherman's Wharf in Deepwater Basin.

    Brent Dunn, from the Southern Communications Centre, said Milford Sound Fire Brigade is fighting the fire solo as a road closure has blocked crews driving from Te Anau.

    Dunn said there were no reports of injuries or anyone on board the boat at the time of the fire.

     

     

