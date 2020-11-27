Friday, 27 November 2020

Crews called to Southland house fire

    By Abbey Palmer
    A second alarm has been raised following reports of a house fire on the outskirts of the Wallacetown township in Southland.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern communications shift manager Lyn Crosson confirmed four fire engines and one tanker, carrying three crews, had been sent to a property on Ryal Bush-Wallacetown Road following reports of smoke coming from a roof about 1.05pm.

    "The fire was showing well when Wallacetown left the station so they've made a second alarm.

    "The house was well ablaze, particularly the roof, on our arrival.''

    Crews were working hard to extinguish the flames.

    It was not yet clear whether there was anybody inside the house or on the property at the time the fire started.

