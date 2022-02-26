Saturday, 26 February 2022

Critical injuries in Oreti Park Speedway crash

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    One person has person has been injured in a motorcycle crash at Oreti Park Speedway yesterday.

    An ambulance spokesperson said emergency services were notified of the accident at about 3.50pm.

    One patient was transported by ambulance to Southland Hospital in a critical condition.

    The incident was described as a motorcycle collision with a pedestrian.

    Along with other emergency service vehicles, one fire truck was sent from Invercargill city though no patients required extrication.

    ben.tomsett@alliedpress.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter