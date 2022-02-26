Critical injuries in Oreti Park Speedway crash

One person has person has been injured in a motorcycle crash at Oreti Park Speedway yesterday.

An ambulance spokesperson said emergency services were notified of the accident at about 3.50pm.

One patient was transported by ambulance to Southland Hospital in a critical condition.

The incident was described as a motorcycle collision with a pedestrian.

Along with other emergency service vehicles, one fire truck was sent from Invercargill city though no patients required extrication.

