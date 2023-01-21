The Te Anau and Manapouri communities have a week of cross-cultural events planned to celebrate Waitangi Day.

Te Anau Waitangi Charitable Trust chairwoman Jill Mitchell-Larivee said Waitangi Day, February 6, was a special day for all New Zealanders.

"It is a day when people of all communities and backgrounds gather to commemorate the first signing of Aotearoa New Zealand’s founding document.

"The festival week is an opportunity for locals and visitors to the region to come together to acknowledge and celebrate our shared identity."

Despite the restrictions last year, the trust had a successful programme with smaller events running over a week — rather than a big gathering on Waitangi Day.

The Mitchell Twins would open the festival week on February 1 at the Fiordland Arts Hub in Te Anau, which would also feature the multi-media art exhibition "Journeys".

"Each year, we agree on a theme for the Waitangi Day programme, and we carry this theme ... through the year with other events."

This year’s theme was journeys.

The festival programme centred on He Huarahi o te Rua o te Moko or Fiordland Pathways.

Self-taught sand artist Marcus Winter, of Auckland, would perform twice during the week.

He would team up with traditional Maori instrument musician Jake Kiano Skinner for a special performance at Fiordland College.

Cross-cultural events including music, kapa haka, performance art, waka ama, waka sailing and a multi-media art exhibition were all part of the planned celebrations, Ms Mitchell-Larivee said.

All events are free but some require bookings because of venue capacity.

The festival programme is available at teanauwaitangiday.co.nz.