Crucial review of Invercargill City Council to be released today

new_s-clarehadley.jpg Clare Hadley. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A crucial report detailing the performance of the Invercargill City Council and its mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt is set to be released this afternoon.

A council spokeswoman said the report is currently being finalised by author Richard Thomson, and would be made available this afternoon to media and the public, as soon as practicable.

The council was earlier called together this morning to see and discuss the draft version of the Thomson Six Month Review Report.

A press conference is being held via Zoom at 3.45pm and emergency council meeting will be held tomorrow where the report and recommendations from this morning's Risk and Assurance Committee will be discussed.

Chief executive Clare Hadley said this morning, the emergency Risk and Assurance Committee meeting was public excluded and was not being livestreamed.

''Due to the late nature of this meeting, the agendas have not been able to go online at this stage.''

An emergency council meeting will take place tomorrow, and the agenda will be online as soon as it is available. This will be public and livestreamed.

''In general, the review offers a largely positive view of progress made over the past six months, while highlighting some ongoing matters,'' she said.

''However, it would not be appropriate for the organisation to comment further on the content before the full council has had the opportunity to read and discuss the report at its meeting on 7 September 2021.''

The original Thomson Report released last year revealed problems within the Invercargill's council including Sir Tim's struggle to fulfil significant aspects of his job, the lack of a working relationship between the mayor and Mrs Hadley and how deputy Nobby Clark was sometimes viewed as rude and aggressive.