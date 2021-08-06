Cycle trail trust approved in bid to grow use

The Southland District Council has approved the establishment of a charitable trust for the Around the Mountains Cycle Trail in a bid to increase its use and funding opportunities.

Council commercial infrastructure manager Ashby Brown presented a report on the matter at a council meeting on Wednesday.

The 186km trail, which is one of 22 certified Great Rides in New Zealand, runs from Walter Peak to Kingston and attracted more than 3000 cyclists last summer.

Mr Brown said the most important aspect of the change in structure was that the council would retain ownership of the asset and all associated intellectual property, together with responsibility for asset management and maintenance.

"So there is no loss of control or ownership of this property [for the council]."

The trust would improve the user experience, as well as enable access to increased funding opportunities from private and community funders, which was not an option under the current structure.

"The intent of the proposal was to facilitate a platform for the community, including our commercial operators, to grow and develop the users’ experience in a more direct way."

Marketing, commercial programmes and partnerships and the delivery of capital works to increase the level of services would be among the responsibilities of the trust, Mr Brown said.

Cr Christine Menzies pointed out with a potential increase in the number of riders, the council would need to increase maintenance of the site.

She asked if the proposed structure would allow the trust to return some funding from paid events to help the council with the maintenance.

Council group manager services and assets Matt Russell that would be the case, but highlighted the trust did not have any fixed income.

A grant of $30,000 was approved for the 2021-22 financial year, to be funded by reassigning existing budgets of $23,250 and $6750 from the Around the Mountain Cycle Trail reserve.

The council sought expressions of interest from people wanting to become trustees of the Around the Mountains Cycle Trail Trust and 10 people put their names forward.

Their applications was considered by the council in a public-excluded session on Wednesday and an announcement is expected soon.

luisa.girao@odt.co.nz