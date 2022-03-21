Cyclist injured in Invercargill hit-and-run

Police are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run incident in Invercargill which left a cyclist with broken bones.

In a statement this evening police said the incident took place about 9.50pm last Wednesday.

A cyclist travelling on Nith St collided with a vehicle at the intersection with Forth St.

The cyclist sustained moderate injuries, including a broken wrist and toe, but police said the driver did not stop to check if the cyclist had been hurt.

Police are looking to identify the vehicle – described as a black ute or truck without a canopy – and the driver involved.

“We want to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle matching this description travelling in the area at the time, or from anyone who might have witnessed the incident or have information about it," a police spokesperson said.