Monday, 21 March 2022

Cyclist injured in Invercargill hit-and-run

    Police are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run incident in Invercargill which left a cyclist with broken bones.

    In a statement this evening police said the incident took place about 9.50pm last Wednesday.

    A cyclist travelling on Nith St collided with a vehicle at the intersection with Forth St.

    The cyclist sustained moderate injuries, including a broken wrist and toe, but police said the driver did not stop to check if the cyclist had been hurt.

    Police are looking to identify the vehicle – described as a black ute or truck without a canopy – and the driver involved.

    “We want to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle matching this description travelling in the area at the time, or from anyone who might have witnessed the incident or have information about it," a police spokesperson said.

    • 105, file number 220317/3315. Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.

     

     

