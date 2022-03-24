Cyclist taken to Invercargill hospital

Emergency services at the scene this morning. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

A cyclist has been taken to Southland Hospital after colliding with a car in Invercargill.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services received a report of a crash between a car and bicycle in Layard St, near the intersection with Ward St, about 8.45am today.

St John said one ambulance was sent to the scene and "treated and transported one patient in a minor condition."

A reporter at the scene saw a car parked in Ward Rd with its right side view mirror broken.

Police were investigating the circumstances of the accident, the spokeswoman said.